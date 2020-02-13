Henderson Considers Smoking Ordinance Changes

Brad-- a state rich in tobacco tradition may see a city cut another tie.henderson could extend its smoking ban to e-cigs.good evening, i'm brad byrd.shelley-- i'm shelley kirk.this may mean you can't puff in parks.but some are worried about enforcement and economy.eyewitness news stuart hammer is on the story.((nats windy flags))a strong breeze has a hold of henderson tonight.if there were any smokers out here, you might not know it.any other day, it's hard to say.(robert pruitt)"some people say just move... you may be able to, sometimes may not."cigarette smoke in henderson may get a little thinner if some city leaders get their wish.(austin vowels)"certainly in favor of banning smoking around these areas all the time."

Commissioners weigh the pros and cons of changes to the smoking ordinance... that may limit where you can light up.

(patti bugg)"there's children that have asthma that are at these parks playing.

If they just get one puff sometimes they can go into an asthma attack."no decisions tonight -- but city officials will consider a ban on smoking at certain public places like playgrounds and city events.

(bradley staton)"i'd be interested to see how we are going to regulate that.

That's a difficult one."they'll also look at banning e-cigs inside... just like with traditional cigarettes.(pruitt) "if i don't want a person smoking beside me while i'm eating dinner i sure don't want him smoking vapor."but some e-juice store owners are worried about their future.

(nats)"you don't inhibit a business from operation."

(pruitt)"i think you should be able to come in there and smoke and try all the flavors, we should never touch that."

Evansville has a similar smoke- free ordinance.but you may remember in 2012... city leaders tried to pass an amendment -- extending the city smoking ban to bars and restaurants.the indiana supreme court struck that down... giving the choice to owners.(staton)"i think we might be able to encourage smoking areas."a choice that looks like... will still come to owners in henderson.(staton) "we do at least owe it to the citizens who are complaining about it to consider it."

commissioners didn't take any votes or make final decisions.they will meet again in march to begin drafting an ordiance with these potential changes.