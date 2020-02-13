Greitens Promotes Job Growth in State of State Address

The new governor of the state of missouri delivered his first official state of the state address tonight.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

Eric greitens addressed the general assembly at the state capitol in jefferson city with a promise of being a voice for the people.

<<(applause)(alan van zandt reporting) from former navy seal to head of state, eric greitens accepted a warm welcome from the state general assembly in advance of his state of the state address.

(applause)and when it came down to business, the former political outsider echoed a lot of the same messages that got him elected.

(sot: gov.

Eric greitens: "tonight i come bearing a simple message from the people of missouri.

They want a government that fights for them.

I come as an outsider ready to lead them in that fight.")greitens 40 minute address focused on a lot of the hot button topics that got him elected-- jobs and the economy took a center stage, where he urged lawmakers to rein in on regulations that he said stifle job growth and asked missouri voters to enact a right to work law to also assist with job creation.(sot: greitens: "since 2009, the country has seen 10 percent private sector job growth.

If we had grown just as fast as the rest of the country since '09, we would have 120,000 more jobs in the state of missouri.")ethics reform in jefferson city was another major talking point of greiten's campaign--and as governor, he'd like to establish term limits for every statewide office holder and told lawmakers he'd like to lessen the influence of lobbying.(sot: greitens: "if you've been in legislative office for one year and decide you want to become a lobbyist, you have to wait one year.

If you've been in office for two years you have to wait for two years, and so on.

It is a simple, sensible proposal.

I'm willing to work with you to close the revolving door."

Greitens is missouri's 56th governor -- and comes to the statehouse full of optimisim.

(sot: greitens: "let's take missouri a new direction.

Thank you very much!

God bless you and god bless the state of missouri.!

(applause out)>> greitens also spoke in support of additional protections for law enforcement