RECAP 1-17

Second in class c north, trailing only undefeated george stevens academy.

The tigers hosted washburn tonight.

Look at the speed from ryan player, he zips up the court in the blink of an eye and lays it in for two.

Tigers crashing the boards, jared harvey misses the first shot but landon kinney sweeps in for the putback, kinney with 10 points on the night.

Washburn down was down big early, mccall turner chipping away with the basket on the baseline.

He had 15 and caleb thompson had 17 for the beavers but it wasn't enough as the tigers get the victory at home.

Chris giberson led fort fairfield with 14 points.

It was the greater houlton christian academy boys taking down ashland 43-35.

Both teams trying to get into the playoff picture in class d.

Austin winslow had 12 for the eagles while steven bellanceau scored 14 for the hornets.

Central aroostook 66 van buren 30 caleb harris 15 luke perrault 14 central aroostook 40 van buren 17, breanne bradbury 12 pts 11 rebounds tiffany morrow 7 points 8 rebounds.