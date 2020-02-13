Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

The state Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday night to receive comments from the public about the proposed expansion at the Chrin Landfill in Williams Township, drawing a near unison request to deny the proposal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

Lives in new jersey last year.

>>>wendy davis: residents are weighing in on a proposed expansion to the chrin landfill in williams township, northampton county.

The state department of environmental protection heard testimony at wilson area high school.

The landfill is looking to expand by dozens of acres.

Many residents came out to ask the dep to dump the expansion.

The say odor coming from the landfill is a major concern..

But chrin representatives have said the landfill is equipped with gas collection systems to prevent odors..

The dep will continue to accept written testimony until january 27th.

We'll have much more on this story on




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.