VIDEO: Public urges DEP to reject Chrin landfill expansion

wendy davis: residents are weighing in on a proposed expansion to the chrin landfill in williams township, northampton county.

The state department of environmental protection heard testimony at wilson area high school.

The landfill is looking to expand by dozens of acres.

Many residents came out to ask the dep to dump the expansion.

The say odor coming from the landfill is a major concern..

But chrin representatives have said the landfill is equipped with gas collection systems to prevent odors..

The dep will continue to accept written testimony until january 27th.

