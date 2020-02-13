Kid's Clinic

Global  

A clinic specializing in care for younger patients celebrates a milestone.

"children's of mississippi" opened five years ago in tupelo.

The clinic is part of the university of mississippi medical center.

Two full time doctors, along with doctors who travel to the clinic on a regular basis see patients ranging in age from newborns to adults.

The tupelo clinic gives many northeast mississippi residents better access to pediatric specialists.

"there's a large underserved population of patients up here, with the university's wide range of insurance we accept, this helps a wide range of people who would otherwise have to drive to memphis or jackson for healthcare."

"that's the good thing about being a speciality clinic is we feel like we have more of a bond with our patients, see them quite a bit, knowing you're doing them a service, some children it's hard to take them long distances, they have a hard time traveling."

The tupelo clinic is also equipped for "tele health" services.

Allowing patients to talk with doctors from across the country.




