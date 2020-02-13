Democrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First Address

While republicans gave the new governor raving reviews... most democratic leaders felt differently about the state of the state address.

Scott pelath/d-house minority leader "if you're going to propose tax increases, you need a chief executive to go sell that plan.

It appears to me he is not willing to do that."

:43 other top democrats added .... that the speech was a "good" and "credible" first step.

But they say ... the governor offered no specifics... especially on the gas tax.

