Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First Address

Democrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First Address

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Democrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First AddressDemocrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First Address
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Democrats from Indiana Respond to Holcomb's First Address

While republicans gave the new governor raving reviews... most democratic leaders felt differently about the state of the state address.

5:17:35 state rep.

Scott pelath/d-house minority leader "if you're going to propose tax increases, you need a chief executive to go sell that plan.

It appears to me he is not willing to do that."

:43 other top democrats added .... that the speech was a "good" and "credible" first step.

But they say ... the governor offered no specifics... especially on the gas tax.

A




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.