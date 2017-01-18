Global  

top 5 stories for 1/18/17

And friday will stay put in the mid 40s.

With some clearing expected on saturday, temperatures should be able to make the climb all the way to the low 50s in the metro and much of southern iowa.

We fall back down to the 40s on sunday and monday before much cooler air returns later next week.

Elias: let's get into the top five this morning.... elias: 400 thousand people are expected to gather in washinton d-c in two days.

For donald trump's inauguration.

But the number of democratic members of congress that will not be there continues to grow.

50 representatives say they're boycotting the event.

Meanwhile, today in our nation's capitol, the fight over the affordable care act takes center stage as confirmation hearings forhealth and human services nominee tom price begin.

Sabrina: in the number two spot this morning... sabrina: former iowa senator, kent sorenson, was sentenced to 15 months in prison that's after admitting during his time as an iowa senator--- he took bribes from ron paul's 20-12 political campaign in exchange for switching his support.

After his conviction and resignation from the legislatur sorenson tested positive for marijuana while on probation and was invovled in a domestic violence case.

Elias: the third thing you need to know before you walk out the door... elias: a would be robber caught yesterday, police say, 44 year old paul solis tried to steal from the fast mart at 16th and university ave.

In des moines monday night officials say he was waving knife threatening employees, when the woman behind the counter defended the store, even trying to taze the man.

Solis was caught minutes later and now faces charges.

Sabrina: number four... sabrina: 13 million dollars from windsor heights' new "capital improvement plan" will go toward improving streets.

Last night city council made it official.

What's creating the most buzz this mornig though, is the part of the plan using money to build new sidewalks in school zones.

Some argue the money could be spent on other issues, like fixing traffic issues.

Elias: and finally in the top five... elias: a controversial bill introduced by iowa republican senator mark chelgren could make getting an abortion more difficult.

It had its first hearing tuesday at the iowa state house.

The bill would allow women to sue their doctor for emotional distress after an abortion, even years after their procedure.

Senate democrats and planned parenthood advocates call the bill a money grab.

Elias: the man



