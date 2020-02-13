Tickets now for the ozark mountain music festival that starts tomorrow!

It's a fusion of jam, bluegrass, folk and american roots music.

The lineup includes multiple stages all weekend long in downtown eureka springs -- at the basin park hotel ballroom.

There will be 11 acts during the four-day festival, including sad daddy, rozenbridge and the fried pies.

An all access 4-day pass is $55 -- or can you buy single-day tickets.

