Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand

Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping handLife Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand

>>>eve russo: we have news now of an amazing use of technology to help children who have the use of only one hand.

>>jaciel cordoba: engineers and doctors are working together to hand these kids a better future.

Wfmz's nancy werteen shows us more in life lessons.

>>nancy: when you hear the word 'printer' you think of ink cartridges or paper jams not giving people a quality of life they otherwise couldn't imagine.

But 3-d printers are quickly changing our images of what printers can do.

>>nancy: since eight-year-old jessica castro was born, she's had to adjust to living with just one hand in a two-hand world.>>nat sound >>nancy: it's a 3-d printed helping hand that required a lot of trial and error to work and fit just right.

>>karina castro jessica's mother"that's a process.

We come here, take the measurements and the engineers work with it and they give us a call."

>>nancy: .jessica, and kids like her, is why a group of engineering undergrads spent time brainstorming ways to improve a 3-d printed hand.

Then pediatric hand surgeon gloria gogola had a better idea.

>>gloria gogola, mdpediatric hand surgeonshriner's hospital "what would really be more important than just a new design would be a way to test all designs."

>>michaela dimoff bioengineering graduaterice university"and she came back to us and said, 'hey, i've got a bunch of these kids who want these prosthetic hands but the hands don't really work that well and wouldn't it be great if you could come up with a testing device so that hand designers can make better hands.'" >>nat sound >>nancy: calling their team "carpal diem", these five young women set out to understand the world of 3-d printing like, well, the back of their hand.

>>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >nat sound >>gloria gogola, md"so anybody who wants to test out a new design before giving it to a child can say, okay, this meets certain criteria, this will do what we want it to do, or this doesn't even start, we need to design something differently."

>>nancy: the reach of this invention spans far beyond just one 3-d printed hand design it will improve all of them.

>>michaela dimoff"there's nothing like ---------------------------... ---------------------------... cost less than 12-hundred dollars to develop.

Nancy werteen 69 news.

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BetaMomma

Joannie Yeh MD @tachymedstudent @londyloo I agree. I am trying to instill lessons of frugality in daily life and of regularly givi… https://t.co/aYJ1BJBHkg 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.