Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand

>>>eve russo: we have news now of an amazing use of technology to help children who have the use of only one hand.
>>jaciel cordoba: engineers and doctors are working together to hand these kids a better future.
Wfmz's nancy werteen shows us more in life lessons.
>>nancy: when you hear the word 'printer' you think of ink cartridges or paper jams not giving people a quality of life they otherwise couldn't imagine.
But 3-d printers are quickly changing our images of what printers can do.
>>nancy: since eight-year-old jessica castro was born, she's had to adjust to living with just one hand in a two-hand world.>>nat sound >>nancy: it's a 3-d printed helping hand that required a lot of trial and error to work and fit just right.
>>karina castro jessica's mother"that's a process.
We come here, take the measurements and the engineers work with it and they give us a call."
>>nancy: .jessica, and kids like her, is why a group of engineering undergrads spent time brainstorming ways to improve a 3-d printed hand.
Then pediatric hand surgeon gloria gogola had a better idea.
>>gloria gogola, mdpediatric hand surgeonshriner's hospital "what would really be more important than just a new design would be a way to test all designs."
>>michaela dimoff bioengineering graduaterice university"and she came back to us and said, 'hey, i've got a bunch of these kids who want these prosthetic hands but the hands don't really work that well and wouldn't it be great if you could come up with a testing device so that hand designers can make better hands.'" >>nat sound >>nancy: calling their team "carpal diem", these five young women set out to understand the world of 3-d printing like, well, the back of their hand.
>>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >nat sound >>gloria gogola, md"so anybody who wants to test out a new design before giving it to a child can say, okay, this meets certain criteria, this will do what we want it to do, or this doesn't even start, we need to design something differently."
>>nancy: the reach of this invention spans far beyond just one 3-d printed hand design it will improve all of them.
>>michaela dimoff"there's nothing like ---------------------------... ---------------------------... cost less than 12-hundred dollars to develop.
Nancy werteen 69 news.
3