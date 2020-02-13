Life Lessons: Giving hand makers a helping hand

>>>eve russo: we have news now of an amazing use of technology to help children who have the use of only one hand.

>>jaciel cordoba: engineers and doctors are working together to hand these kids a better future.

Wfmz's nancy werteen shows us more in life lessons.

>>nancy: when you hear the word 'printer' you think of ink cartridges or paper jams not giving people a quality of life they otherwise couldn't imagine.

But 3-d printers are quickly changing our images of what printers can do.

>>nancy: since eight-year-old jessica castro was born, she's had to adjust to living with just one hand in a two-hand world.>>nat sound >>nancy: it's a 3-d printed helping hand that required a lot of trial and error to work and fit just right.

>>karina castro jessica's mother"that's a process.

We come here, take the measurements and the engineers work with it and they give us a call."

>>nancy: .jessica, and kids like her, is why a group of engineering undergrads spent time brainstorming ways to improve a 3-d printed hand.

Then pediatric hand surgeon gloria gogola had a better idea.

>>gloria gogola, mdpediatric hand surgeonshriner's hospital "what would really be more important than just a new design would be a way to test all designs."

>>michaela dimoff bioengineering graduaterice university"and she came back to us and said, 'hey, i've got a bunch of these kids who want these prosthetic hands but the hands don't really work that well and wouldn't it be great if you could come up with a testing device so that hand designers can make better hands.'" >>nat sound >>nancy: calling their team "carpal diem", these five young women set out to understand the world of 3-d printing like, well, the back of their hand.

>>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >>nat sound >nat sound >>gloria gogola, md"so anybody who wants to test out a new design before giving it to a child can say, okay, this meets certain criteria, this will do what we want it to do, or this doesn't even start, we need to design something differently."

>>nancy: the reach of this invention spans far beyond just one 3-d printed hand design it will improve all of them.

>>michaela dimoff"there's nothing like ---------------------------... ---------------------------... cost less than 12-hundred dollars to develop.

Nancy werteen 69 news.

3