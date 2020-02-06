High School basketball 011717

Friday....... memorial hosting day school.....2nd quarter--- memorials logan douglas steal and pass to michael lindauer...and 1.....28-16 tigershere come the eagles....trey waller offensive rebound and jumper....and then.....alijiah stewart cans the trey.....eagles trail by 8.... final seconds of the half....day school turns it over....and lindauer gets the lay-up right before the buzzer sounds.....memorial wins 81-57 wins girls hoops.....memorial at mater dei......1st quarter...memorial's grace lensing with the steal...coast to coast for the layup...2-2 pass underneath to mater dei's kat meuller...4-2 mater dei..

Memorial's lensing with another steal...drives up the court for another layup...7-4 memorialpass inside to mater dei's jossie