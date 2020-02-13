Whitehouse shoots down Lindale, John Tyler falls

Action here in east texas...john tyler hosting rockwall... coming off their big win over cross-town rival robert-e-lee... early on...bryson smith with the good hands steal for the lions...quickly the other way...j-t's quarterback with a little up-and- under move for the finish... a little later...good look inside to mashaud moore...he goes up strong...lays it in with the left-hand off the glass...he led the lions with 21...still in the first...gerald berry penetrates... kicks it out to a wide- open demontae johnson...he splashes the nets for three... john tyler led 29-23 at the half.

But they couldn't hang on...rockwall wins 66- 63...and the lions drop to two-and-four in district play.

Let's go up highway 69 to lindale...where the eagles with a big district 17-five-a showdown against whitehouse...and both teams came out bombing away from the outside ...mc-cade marquis buries one from down- town...but lindale comes right back down the floor... and blaine repinske says i'll raise you three of these...from the top of the key... but marquis was just getting started...gets it back from zack parker and knocks another one down from long- range...the t-j-c coaches son was feeling it tonight... seven threes...25 points.

As whitehouse goes on to win it 67-to-55.

Now...mount pleasant native michael kopech