Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage

Video Credit: WROC
Event held at MAG to celebrate 100th anniversary of women's right to vote in New York State.
((adam ots)) tonight -- a group of local organizations came together to recognize the women's suffrage centennial in new york state.

This evening -- at the memorial art gallery -- the u of r's susan b.

Anthony center -- the national susan b.

Anthony museum &amp; house -- and the american association of university women hosted a cocktail reception and presentation.

The reception was put together to celebrate 100 years of women's right to vote in new york state and to unveil a calendar of events commemorating the anniversary.

((sot))"this is the beginning of a whole year of celebrations and opportinuties to get together and have art cross paths with history and history cross paths with social movements and this is a wonderful launch night."

The susan b.

Anthony center is discussing a new self-guided art tour -- with the memorial art gallery -- which will honor the centennial by showcasing women artists and celebrating their contributions to the




Supreme court justices speak on women's suffrage [Video]Supreme court justices speak on women's suffrage

On the centennial of women's suffrage, a mid-state university hosted a forum featuring a group of powerful women who credit women a hundreds years ago for making their careers possible.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:09

Saturday's Women's March set against backdrop marked by historic moments in recent Idaho women's history [Video]Saturday's Women's March set against backdrop marked by historic moments in recent Idaho women's history

This weekend's Women's March outside the Capitol comes against a backdrop of recent milestones for women in Idaho. But the Women's March participants are not the only group of ladies that will convene..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:29

