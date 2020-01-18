Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage

((adam ots)) tonight -- a group of local organizations came together to recognize the women's suffrage centennial in new york state.

This evening -- at the memorial art gallery -- the u of r's susan b.

Anthony center -- the national susan b.

Anthony museum & house -- and the american association of university women hosted a cocktail reception and presentation.

The reception was put together to celebrate 100 years of women's right to vote in new york state and to unveil a calendar of events commemorating the anniversary.

((sot))"this is the beginning of a whole year of celebrations and opportinuties to get together and have art cross paths with history and history cross paths with social movements and this is a wonderful launch night."

The susan b.

Anthony center is discussing a new self-guided art tour -- with the memorial art gallery -- which will honor the centennial by showcasing women artists and celebrating their contributions to the