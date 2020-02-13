Reaction to School Closures PKG

Steph thanks.

Tonight -- thousands of parents with students in those schools recommened to be closed - now considering what the decision will mean for their families.

Kark 4's shannon miller talked with some of them tonight about how this will mean not just a change of classroom setting but a change of routine.

((shannon))we spoke with parents at franklin elemnetary today... who say they shouldn't be forced to move schools just because thier capacity wasn't where it needed to be.

Others at carver elementary glad thier kids school didn't make the cut.

Franklin elementary pta president ebony adams' shirt says it all-- but this bright passion for keeping her daugher in the same school-- dimmed tuesday afternoon.adams says she kept her daughter at franklin even when they moved to west little rock.

The school one of four including wilson elementary recommened for closure by superintendent michael poore... the district leader citing a shortage of 2300 elementary school seats.

(ebony adams/parent, franklin elementary school) "you're saying we underutilize for t amount b a about the amount s of children we do see?

" ((shannon))on the other hand-- parents at carver elementary school--relieved learning thier school survived the cut list.

The district will hold its first public meeting for parents here at franklin elementary tomorrow starting at 5:30 and then at wilson elementary thursday night aslo at 5:30.live in little rock, shannon miller kark4 news.

((ashley))shannon thanks.

The school closings proposal was first announced in november.

Lrsd has been evaluating its budget and facilities for the past few months.as it prepares for that loss in desegregation funds.over the past few years the district decreased spending by 18 million dollars.

((ashley)) as the school district works out specifs - we'll bring you continuing updates as we get them.

You'll find the latest on air, on social media, and on our website -- arkansas matters dot com.