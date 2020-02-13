Syracuse Mayor flags CNY Film Hub and troubling sign

Just hours before the budget was laid out - syracuse mayor stephanie miner was in albany, calling for more accountability with taxpayer money.

She's been an outspoken critic of the governor, at times.

Tonight, newschannel 9's tammy palmer shows us what miner had to say about one of the governor's lingering promises to central new york - a film hub.

Tammy: march 2014...the governor has a surprise announcement... gov.

Andrew cuomo: "hollywood comes to onondaga...right?

Who would have guessed?

But, it has."

Tammy: that promise is still under scrutiny.

One reason - syracuse mayor stephanie miner believes faith in government is thin.

Mayor stephanie miner: "part of the issue is when you go in and you make this big heralded press announcement and you say hollywood is coming to onondaga... and then you promise jobs and then years later there are no jobs, it's a big empty hub and then you see that millions of taxpayer dollars were spent."

Tammy: miner says the film hub exposes the failures of economic development policies.

It's unclear how many temporary jobs came with a few productions at the site.

Just one person has been hired to manage the facility.

Mayor stephanie miner: "the second issue is the way that the money was allocated is now under, at best, a cloud."

Tammy: as two executives with the developer - cor defend allegations of rigging bids for state projects, the governor directed empire state development to oversee the hub.

A spokesperson for the agency adds: "the state is working closely with the central new york community and has asked the cny regional economic development council to assist with developing a strategy of sustainability for the facility."

Tammy: as the governor offers a new round of budget goals for the state...miner points to the hub as a red flag.

Mayor stephanie miner: "make sure that we don't have the same kind of procedures happen again...where a very few give away millions of taxpayer dollars to developers and campaign contributors to line their own pockets."

Tammy: the governor did call for more transparency...i'm told efforts are ongoing.

And a spokesman for the onondaga county executive's office adds this: "the mayor has never had any involvement at all with the film hub, nor has she even had a conversation with anyone involved about the film hub.

Her comments are pure conjecture."

He also reminds us the syracuse film festival is a new tenant at the hub.

In the newsroom, tammy