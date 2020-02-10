Affordable dental care

Is helping middle georgians smile at a fraction of the cost.

Rehoboth life care ministries volunteer clinic is approaching its 7th year serving low income families.

41nbc's joi dukes shows us how they're ready to serve.

In fact its the only clinic of it's kind serving the middle georgia area.

"we see people that are lo income and have no dental insurance...and so we're like the safety net that catch these people that have fallen through."

The rehoboth life care ministries volunteer clinic's mission is to provide quality dental care to those without insurance coverage.

You've have the people that have private insurance ...people that can self pay and epole that have government insurance" "our patients don have regular insurance ..they're not able to go see a regular dentist like most of us are so accustomed to but don't think twice about."

Rachel cox says those are the patients who are really in need.

Director terry horn says helping middle georgians in need, smile at a fraction of the cost is her favorite part of the job.

When people come in and have tears in their eyes...because they've been hurting for so long or because they couldn't afford a denture..and we can help them?...and its like you've given me my smile back..you've given me my life back... last year the rehoboth dental clinic saw nearly 800 patients all thanks to a dedicated team of volunteer dentists...this year they're hoping that with more volunteers they can increase the number of people they help smile.

But they can't do it alone.

Cox says helping more patients means a need for more volunteers.

"we are alway looking for the community to come and get involved with us because its when our community is as focused on giving back as we are that we can be at our best capacity and we can really serve our people."

Rehoboth has 600 pending procedures for patients already in the system.

So the demand for dental staff is high."

"its a fun place to be so if yo know any dentists.."

They'd b happy to have some extra volunteers around to help serve more patients more efficiently.

In byron.

Joi dukes 41nbc news.

The clinic serves patients in houston, peach, crawford and taylor counties.

Last year they helped 8- hundred patients in the four counties they serve.

This year, they want to increase that number with more volunteers and the help of community partners,