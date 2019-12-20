Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drought Report

Drought Report

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Drought ReportDrought Report
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drought Report

With the extreme drought we experienced over the summer months, where do we stand now?

And what does this mean for our future?

18 news reporter shelby clark has details for us tonight.

Lack of rain combined with warmer than usual temperatures were to blame for an extreme drought during the summer months.

Since then, the drought has lessened but we're not quite out of the woods as many are still seeing the effects.

Shona ort: "financially, a lot of farmers who produce their own forages such as dairy farms, they are going to be a lot more negative in their finances because they had to buy in so many grains and forages like silage and haylage and so forth which they normally produce."

Lower production and loss of money are not the only signs of drought farmers will likely see.

Shona ort: "for perennial crops, like in pastures and for fruits, it might be the plants might be more stressed.

They might not come back as well this year.

As a result, they might have to replants parts in their orchard, their berry patches, their pastures, and so forth.

That depends on how hard of a winter we get, and how much rain we get as well."

Shelby clark: "rain in the forecast has helped us out some, but we are still not quite caught up to what we normally see by this time of the year."

Ted champney: "the pattern has shifted somewhat, and fall crops across the central southern tier and the finger lakes have had above normal rainfall.

So, that has helped the drought lessen in severity."

Right now, most of the twin tiers is in either a moderate drought or abnormally dry area.

This is some sort of relief, though.

Ted champney: "this drought is long term.

So, it started back in late winter.

We are still several inches below normal for the last 12 months or




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcusHukema

marcus hukema RT @EU_Commission: With the #EUGreenDeal, we want to take action to protect our planet and well-being! New @EUEnvironment report shows that… 1 minute ago

carolemorrissey

CaroleMorrissey🐧 RT @Hellharbour: @KaushalyaFem @SBSNews With all the turmoil with the Nats at the moment (I’m more than happy for it to continue) i wonder… 38 minutes ago

ToughStrategy

Tough Strategy Continuing with Lead IG report: - Floods & drought have displaced 2.6 million somalis, i.e 17% of Somalia's populat… https://t.co/UTijWXJV6X 1 hour ago

szonov

Sergei Zonov Why does #Europe need to limit #climate change and adapt to its impacts? New #report shows that more #EU regions c… https://t.co/SZPshWZDiq 2 hours ago

shalminhere

shalini arora RT @Devinder_Sharma: A new approach to drought proofing. Raising crops in dry lands using the dry sowing method. A video report (with Engli… 2 hours ago

capitalq_

MOEQ 🇸🇱 this chick said “I’m the biggest Lil Wayne fan” & “the drought what?” in the same conversation I’m bouta report her to the authorities 2 hours ago

jimmybelltree

Jim Brobeck @fig_latin @airfrezno According to this report: "THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY ECOSYSTEM NOW EXPERIENCES A DEVASTATING, PER… https://t.co/IQkSpfwrQH 3 hours ago

FullNam88340203

dusty (Jim Walsh) @smh Can he find Barnaby’s drought report while he’s their? #ScottyfromMarketing 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Report: Climate change in Zambia [Video]Special Report: Climate change in Zambia

Alex Crawford looks at the effects severe drought and climate change are having on the people and the wildlife of Victoria Falls.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 21:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.