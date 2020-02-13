Clayton Trial Day 8

Good evening, i'm john kessler.

And i'm amy simpson.

Thanks for joining us tonight at six.

Phone records played an integral part in testimony today at the murder trial of former elmira jackals player, homas clayton.

18 news reporter tanner jubenville joins us now live from the courthouse with more on today's proceedings.

Tanner?

John and amy, a busy day eight in the trial for thomas clayton, as seven witnesses take the stand to testify.

First up today was luke tetreault, a former employee of thomas,' and the owner of a truck which is key to the prosecution's theory of how that is the vehicle thomas clayton swapped with michael beard on the evening of september 28th.

Thomas and tetreault swapped the trucks after tetreault borrowed clayton's four wheeler two days prior, and thomas said they should switch trucks on monday instead of tetreault bringing the 4wheeler back beforehand.

Next on the witness stand was greg miller, he's the man who hosts themonday night poker events and that's where thomas was the night kelley was murdered.

Greg miller says he met thomas about 6 years ago, and that thomas had played poker at the miller residence for the 4 years prior to kelley's murder.

He added that was the last poker night he hosted.

According to greg miller, thomas was acting his normal self that night and he left around 12:10 a.m., after trying to convince other people to stay and play longer.

Greg miller's wife, linda, followed.

She testified to thomas borrowing her phone "to call a worker" in the middle of the poker game, claiming he left his phone in his truck.

Linda also testified to remembering the next day that thomas had borrowed her phone, but the calls were deleted that the calls appeared to had been deleted.

That's when the miller's daughter took the stand, testifying to retrieving the call records online, and discovering that thomas had used linda miller's phone to call michael beard at 10:53 the night kelley was murdered.

Later on, a mechanic with m&m auto testified to thomas stopping in around noon on september 28th and using the company's landline, claiming his cell phone didn't work.

A communications engineer later testified to the official call record that recorded the one minute, nine second long call to michael beard's phone from m&m auto.

The final witness of the day, kara sheehan, who was friends with the claytons.

She testified to the friendship her family and the claytons shared.

She also added thomas was sometimes disrespecting to kelley when the families would socialize, namely by flirting with other women, even when kelley was around.

So now as week two of the trial is set to wrap up tomorrow, 18 witnesses total have testified.

Court resumes friday morning at 9:30.

Reporting live in bath, tanner jubenville, 18 news.

