Making Old City New Again in Williamsport

Helping to make city more attractive
Making Old City New Again in Williamsport

Evening and thank you, again, for joining us.

I'm nick toma.

((nick)) a city in our region is one step closer to revamping its 'old city' thanks to a local grant.

A well known college is the main focus to connect its campus to the downtown.

Eyewitness news reporter cody butler joins us live from williamsport with more.

Cody?

((cody)) nick, the east side of williamsport is not thriving like downtown.

Thanks to a one million dollar grant from the 'first community foundation partnership of pennsylvania' it could soon come alive.

((cody))you can always find market street in downtown williamsport busy.

But go east of that popular street - and you don't find much traffic at all.lycoming college and river valley transit are trying to fix that.

Chip edmonds/lycoming college"members of our community will be even more attractive to the east end with some of the projects that are being considered and imagined."river valley transit provided eyewitness news with this three-dementinal video - a vision - for their 'old city and east third street gateway revitalization project.'it would include revamping travel on third, basin, and franklin street to the college.

Chip edmonds/lycom ing college"expanding that work around the college campus and connecting us even more to the east end of williamsport and ultimately to the downtown."the 'first community foundation partnership of pennsylvania' awarded the two parties a one-million dollar grant.500- thousand dollars each.

With that - the organization opened up a potential 10-million dollars in other grants to assist in the project.

Jennifer wilson/president/ceo, first com.

Fnd.

Of pa"this project in particular has the potential to improve recreation, and economic development, safety."officials hope this project will bring new businesses to the old city chip edmonds/vp of college advancement at lycoming college "we believe that will be much to draw students there put also the community and so, it enriches the entire area."

((cody)) the 'connect williamsport vision' includes the recent upgrad with trade and transit two centre on the city's west side in williamsport cody butler eyewitness news.

((nick )) officials tell eyewitness news the project is slated to be finished in 2019.

But the cost-- and when it will start is unknown at




