Binghamton University opens new financial wellness center

Binghamton University opens new financial wellness centerBinghamton University opens new financial wellness center for students
Binghamton University opens new financial wellness center

Make certain its students know how to properly manage their money once they graduate.

With the assistance of visions federal credit union, b-u has opened a financial wellness center within its fleishman center for career and professional development.a financial educator from visions will help to provide personal finance classes for students to help them with budgeting and other money matters.there are also software programs that students can use to improve their financial literacy.

University career services director kelli smith says, "they'll be able to go into life after college a lot more confident, a lot more financially secure, and making smart choices that will help them throughout their life."

University career services director kelli smith says, "they'll be able to go into life after college a lot more confident, a lot more financially secure, and making smart choices that will help them throughout their life."




