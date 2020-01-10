Binghamton University opens new financial wellness center

Make certain its students know how to properly manage their money once they graduate.

With the assistance of visions federal credit union, b-u has opened a financial wellness center within its fleishman center for career and professional development.a financial educator from visions will help to provide personal finance classes for students to help them with budgeting and other money matters.there are also software programs that students can use to improve their financial literacy.

University career services director kelli smith says, "they'll be able to go into life after college a lot more confident, a lot more financially secure, and making smart choices that will help them throughout their life."

Jim ehmke says smith says with the rising cost of tuition and increasing leves of student debt, it's more important than ever for students to have the financial skills necessary to properly