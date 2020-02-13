Gray DC Bureau chief talks all things inauguration

Inauguration in washington, dc i'm jean jadhon, back live now from washington.

This is history in the making -- a story many never imagined would happen.

Wdbj7's sara machi spoke earlier to our gray dc bureau chief jacqueline policastro.

Sara, what did she have to say?

She's been on the front line covering the whole campaign- election, and now inauguration.

There's really one thing for certain -- expect the unexpected.

"we go through so many big events in this city, but this is the biggest one."

One by one -- road closures across the city with thousands of officers spreading out.

This is a city transformed.

"it's really neat watching all that happen.

We come in and out of the white house, the capitol, every single day.

So we've spent months watching the different platforms get set up, and all the security protocols get put together, and it's unique.

It's not like anything else that happens here."s but there are still questions about expectations -- even as the swearing in inches closer and closer.

People here say they're not sure what to expect, but they hope for a smooth transition of power.

"we don't anticipate to see a typical inauguration day.

We know that there's goign to be a lot of protests, may more than what we saw when barack obama had his inauguaration.

We know that many members of congress are planning not to show up."

Of course, there are also so many people from southwest virginia here for the inauguration.

I spoke with some people about their experiences -- seeing their city transformed.

Jean, i'm still working on that and we'll have the story tonight at 6.

Melissa we'll send it back to you and we'll have more at 6.