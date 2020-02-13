Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3 Men Charged in Fraudulent Mortgage Lending Scheme

3 Men Charged in Fraudulent Mortgage Lending Scheme

Video Credit: KRGV - Published < > Embed
3 Men Charged in Fraudulent Mortgage Lending SchemeA family in Edinburg said the business failed to help them purchase a home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

3 Men Charged in Fraudulent Mortgage Lending Scheme

The valley.

Temperatures are we're following breaking news at this hour.

Three men have been arrested for a fraudulent mortgage lending scheme.

This is channel 5 news update on an investigation we brought to you in november.

Guadalupe artemio gomez, luis antonio rodriguez and rogelio ramos jr went before a judge this morning.

The men are accused of operating a "second chance" financing business under the names of t.g.

And wealth, infinite properties.

We told you back in november, infinite properties failed to give an edinburg family promised money to buy a home.

The families told channel 5 news they couldn't close and they were forced to move out.

If convicted, the men all face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Right now, we're working to learn more about the arrest and will have the very latest later




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.