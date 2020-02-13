3 Men Charged in Fraudulent Mortgage Lending Scheme

The valley.

we're following breaking news at this hour.

Three men have been arrested for a fraudulent mortgage lending scheme.

This is channel 5 news update on an investigation we brought to you in november.

Guadalupe artemio gomez, luis antonio rodriguez and rogelio ramos jr went before a judge this morning.

The men are accused of operating a "second chance" financing business under the names of t.g.

And wealth, infinite properties.

We told you back in november, infinite properties failed to give an edinburg family promised money to buy a home.

The families told channel 5 news they couldn't close and they were forced to move out.

If convicted, the men all face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Right now, we're working to learn more about the arrest and will have the very latest later