Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

United way of south - mississippi and the volunteer - income tax program- are teaming up to provide free- tax assistance for low income - families.

- the i-r-s has trained volunteer- to assist with filing taxes -- - service - vital to low income families wh- can't afford the average 200-25- dollars it- costs to have your taxes- prepared.

- the free service is available t- those who made less than- 54-thousand - dollars last year.- - what's great about this is it - helps low income- individuals who can't really- afford to pay that 200-250- dollars to get their taxes done- or just - could use that money elsewhere- and these certified volunteers- - - - are also there and they help yo- get every credit that you - qualify for.

They've been doing- it for years a lot of the time- so they - - - - really know what they're doing.- to find a free tax help locatio- near you vist i-r-s dot treasur- dot gov - slash free tax