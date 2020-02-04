Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

The United Way of South Mississippi and the volunteer income tax program are teaming up to provide free tax assistance for low income families.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Free Tax Help For Low Income Families

United way of south - mississippi and the volunteer - income tax program- are teaming up to provide free- tax assistance for low income - families.

- the i-r-s has trained volunteer- to assist with filing taxes -- - service - vital to low income families wh- can't afford the average 200-25- dollars it- costs to have your taxes- prepared.

- the free service is available t- those who made less than- 54-thousand - dollars last year.- - what's great about this is it - helps low income- individuals who can't really- afford to pay that 200-250- dollars to get their taxes done- or just - could use that money elsewhere- and these certified volunteers- - - - are also there and they help yo- get every credit that you - qualify for.

They've been doing- it for years a lot of the time- so they - - - - really know what they're doing.- to find a free tax help locatio- near you vist i-r-s dot treasur- dot gov - slash free tax



Recent related news from verified sources

Free Tax Preparation to Be Offered at Cleveland Central Catholic High School

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third Federal Savings & Loan is again partnering with CHN Partners,...
Business Wire - Published

The Limits Of Nudging: Why Can't California Get People To Take Free Money?

Researchers tried to help low-income workers sign up for free money with letters and text messages....
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Back Bay Mission Ribbon Cutting [Video]Back Bay Mission Ribbon Cutting

After months of construction, Back Bay Mission opened the doors to its very first single home build for low-income families.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Bedford Christmas Station gives back to community [Video]Bedford Christmas Station gives back to community

Low income families can shop for the holidays for free at the Christmas Station.

Credit: WFXRPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.