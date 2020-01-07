Global  

House Bill 555 to Limit Attorney General's Powers

The Mississippi house narrowly rejects a bill to limit the attorney general's powers.
- house bill 555 would require th- attorney general to receive - permission from a three-member- board before filing any lawsuit- that- might have at least a $250,000- award.- board members would be the- governor, lieutenant- governor and secretary of state- currently, that would force the- lone democrat in statewide- office to - seek permission from- republicans.- fourth-term attorney general ji- hood has sued several - corporations, and those lawsuit- have put tens of millions of- dollars - into the state budget.- hood announced the latest award- tuesday, saying mississippi wil- receive $26 million from the- credit rating agency moody's- corp.,- which settled a multistate- lawsuit that claimed it engaged- - - - in deceptive practices.

- with mississippi tax collection- lagging in recent years, the- awards- have helped reduce the impact o- state budget cuts.- -




