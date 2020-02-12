Global  

Clouds and some breaks of sun today

Happening really at some of you got a little bit of sun but there's not a lot live at blue mountain you can see the clouds appear along the skyline and a lot of clouds but doesn't stop people it's pretty crowded forty three two.

Thirty four humidity at seventy one percent northwest wind at seven pressure is a little bit down thirty.

Zero 30.0 540 philly 43 and pottstown ratings of 4634 up at mount pocono and/or arty approaching fifty like the wooden newark forty nine atlantic city is currently at fifty two grease up it's deftly a mild afternoon is resuming here forty two in belvidere forty four distorts the least of forty three martins creek in bethlehem the countries of forty two with 42 with kingwood kit brazil nazareth forty one at 41 at first on four 1045 sinking spring forty three when arsenal down to the south forty five 45 at collegeville pretty similar temperatures will top out around fifty within a degree or two of fifty for most of us here during the afternoon lots going on across the nation this system is pretty impressive out west a the new one.

This could spread in some pretty good-looking snow to be a system the disorder develops your over the rockies and i could bring places like denver a pretty good snow than early next week here's an impressive area of showers in the deep south and mean anywhere and is a lot flooding here.

Houston area over toward baton rouge and close to new orleans up toward your good portion of mississippi and alabama the tennessee valley even stretching up in the midwest and some of that rain is coming down heavily there are also some scattered thunderstorms in their resume and you can see at his heavy rainfall almost encompassing the entire state of louisiana with the exception of the northwest corner of the tail down here closer to new orleans up pretty good rain there's far and were concerned, the only thing you notice a lot of clouds now you can see here there are some holes out here toward jersey central in but it's pretty thick for the most part right now serena hope that we can get at least some breaks of sunshine because any question from here on out that the cloud will dominate through the afternoon now as far as the totals goes first rain is concerned the next system comes in and i think as far as the timing was called any time after lunch time tomorrow and rights of tomorrow afternoon tomorrow evening will deal with a period of range looks to me about a quarter to maybe half an inch of the that might be stretching clouds sunny breaks mild for late january 49.

Northwest wind averaging 6 to 12 nights of dropping back into the upper 20s.

Now for some patchy cloud cover around we do a little bit of fog and basically just northern new jersey this morning so that shouldn't be a huge issue as far as tomorrow no pointy cloudy 44.

The recent rain arrives in the afternoon into the evening hours around a quarter of an inch and it does look like some patchy fog could be around first thing saturday and saturday again we may struggle to see a lot of sun but it will be mild fifty one >>>matt comes inbroderick: and like during the afternoon and evening on sunday and some




