Crossing Party Lines part 2

Six seven eight nine ten tourney the welcome back we're continuing to cover our end to the political fats that we're now doing it with april kerr see from the cult of charleston's young republicans and john regime he represents the democratic party here in south carolina welcome to both of you that you were here to listen to both larry cross key and j moore discussed looking ahead to the first one hundred days of trance presidency is there anything that either of you would agree with disagree with within your own party but what's interesting.

No one really knows what's going to happen the first hundred days president elect ron seems to take a position we've spoken to last one minute he's tweeting on healthcare for all in the next he's bashing other foreign leaders so it's really going to be interesting to see how all this really begins to unfold because no one really knows the president's obama has said is that you know me she lean on your team so he can do this job alone.

So what do you think that he's not calling on his supporters to say the right thing at least done anything he hasn't been present yet so well with scary again has no foreign policy experience.

We have an ambassador to the united nations that has new foreign policy experience.

Rex tilton has no foreign policy experience as much i love my friend larry with the with the trust became and party joe biden was chairman for relations committee obama surrounded himself with very diverse well versed group of individuals who really understood the world.

I don't see that coming together to present such as like able to jump in here the whole point of a kind of the campaign was sacked.

He doesn't have this history this political background and i think that's refreshing in a lot of the reason he got a lot of the votes he did and i do think he's surrounding himself by intelligent people who aren't well prepared for that .

They are assigned to and i'm very hopeful optimistic and that it will turn out for the better and i do not think we need to specifically focus on the lack that people keep laying out the lack of this lack of that and focus on experience he does hat was like people they were really high and at donald trump being the outsider because you have career politicians who maybe are living within a bubble that they don't really know what's happening in the rest of the world the least and on the rest of the block.

I think that's the reason why a lot of people want to trump in offices because he wasn't one of these career politicians that's true but bear in mind politicians run government business people run business government is not of this idea that government is little bit of a business nowadays.

Well he looked certain that the military industrial complex one can make that argument but for example government produces a profit gets that profit government that will take on projects that aren't necessarily advantageous for me sense of the private sector might look at but what you're dealing with a guinness in his first lessons for what has been some press conference yesterday president obama talked about just the magnitude of the job of the presidency that's unlike what we've seen a lot of private sector industries it takes a certain individual with experience and skill sets and we all hope the president trump does really well make the mistake of that but for the fact that he has no pickles no political experience and certainly knows a good day so that people are very and negatives about how he will perform and they have not actually seen him perform in the role as president says a lot of it's based upon what he has said what he has done this isn't being made up of thin air.

If this were president elect jeb bush.

I seriously doubt the conversation was that a successful business person you don't feel that any of the ways in which he formed his business into the empire that it is today would give anybody who might have their doubts about the press about rob feel maybe there is some hope maybe he can make a difference made a mistake we're all hopeful we are all patriots as president h w bush once said to an incoming president clinton your successes in our country's success of her already and i just like to say that i understand your point as a business but i don't think you i think there's a lot of other traits that crossover as a strong business leader such as leading people and knowing how to organize not just making a profit so i do think as this skills that will apply it well but i do understand your argument that you're saying that government is not a business and i'm not really concerned about is making a profit.

Seeing as our debt has doubled over last presence terms are able let's leave it on that note i wanted to go the view for being here tonight so we're going to continue this conversation well into the next several