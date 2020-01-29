Global  

UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola and consumer food maker General Mills among the companies.
Recent related news from verified sources

UN lists more than 100 firms linked to Israeli settlements in West Bank

The U.N. human rights office on Wednesday released a list of more than 100 companies it said are...
France 24 - Published

UN rights council releases list of Israeli settlement firms

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100...
SeattlePI.com - Published


chrisandrews64

Chris Andrews RT @GazaAI1: Shameful, illegal actions of @TripAdvisor @Expedia @Airbnb @motorola & the rest. #SettlementGoods UN lists firms linked to il… 58 seconds ago

afdcz

angela da cruz UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank @AJENews https://t.co/DMzt4le4rk 6 minutes ago

cuandocomoydond

gloria doerner UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank @AJENews https://t.co/wq5qqHJFwZ 6 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank @AJENews https://t.co/G3pWVruoNj 7 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank: https://t.co/235f8W9rJm #UnitedNations 15 minutes ago

Nievenegro

I am that... UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola… https://t.co/ZTG1tlmqNj 15 minutes ago

gonz2020

Ditch Digger UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank @AJENews https://t.co/KvBizF5tgx 22 minutes ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @AJEnglish: UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank https://t.co/rdzdTt9KDf 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel Postpones Plan To Annex Settlements In West Bank [Video]Israel Postpones Plan To Annex Settlements In West Bank

An Israeli government minister said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hope of getting the peace agreement enacted by Sunday was all but impossible.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

