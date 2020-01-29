JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100...

The U.N. human rights office on Wednesday released a list of more than 100 companies it said are...

I am that... UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola… https://t.co/ZTG1tlmqNj 15 minutes ago