Trump becomes 45th President of the United States

Thanks for watching.

I'm surae chinn.

Glen mills is in washington.

We'll hear from him in it a moment.

We head first to our inauguration day coverage.

The traditional celebrations are under way, even as thousands of protesters take to the streets.

Marcy gonzalez reports from washington.

>> preserve, protect and defend, the constitution of the united states.

So help me god.

So help me god.

Congratulations, mr. president.

>> reporter: with those words, another chapter in american history begins.

?

>> reporter: donald trump becoming the 45th president of the united states, taking the oath of office then in his 16-minute long inaugural address sharing his vision for the next four years.

>> america will start winning again.

Winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs.

We will bring back our borders.

>> reporter: before departing washington bound for vacation in palm springs, now former president obama leaving a note in the oval office for his successor and sharing a moment together before the transition of power.

>> this is not a transition.

This is a comma, in the continuing story of building america.

[applause] .

>> reporter: president trump getting right to work, signing his first law.

[applause] .

>> reporter: and of course, tweeting before kicking off a day of celebration.

?

>> reporter: a luncheon in the capitol rotunda.

?

>> reporter: followed by the inaugural parade.

Police and agents keeping protesters from interfering,



