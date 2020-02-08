Trump becomes 45th President of the United States

Thanks for watching.
We head first to our inauguration day coverage.
The traditional celebrations are under way, even as thousands of protesters take to the streets.
Marcy gonzalez reports from washington.
>> preserve, protect and defend, the constitution of the united states.
So help me god.
So help me god.
Congratulations, mr. president.
>> reporter: with those words, another chapter in american history begins.
>> reporter: donald trump becoming the 45th president of the united states, taking the oath of office then in his 16-minute long inaugural address sharing his vision for the next four years.
>> america will start winning again.
Winning like never before.
We will bring back our jobs.
We will bring back our borders.
>> reporter: before departing washington bound for vacation in palm springs, now former president obama leaving a note in the oval office for his successor and sharing a moment together before the transition of power.
>> this is not a transition.
This is a comma, in the continuing story of building america.
>> reporter: president trump getting right to work, signing his first law.
>> reporter: and of course, tweeting before kicking off a day of celebration.
>> reporter: a luncheon in the capitol rotunda.
>> reporter: followed by the inaugural parade.
Police and agents keeping protesters from interfering,