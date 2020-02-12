Music Monday Of The Ozarks - 1/20/17

>> joy: welcome back.

If you want good entertainment this weekend, we have exactly what you're looking for.

Music monday of the ozarks is putting on a huge charity concert.

It's going to be a great time.

Guess who is here to tell us about it?

This is brian fogle.

>> guest: good to see you, joy.

Good to see you, too, tom.

>> joy: we need to go over what music monday of the ozarks.

>> guest: music monday, we started four, five years ago.

And it was just -- we have such a heritage in the ozarks of springfield.

We even called it the springfield sound.

So we wanted a venue for people just to come and hear about our history and our legacy and our heritage.

And we meet the first monday of every month.

Now, it got so big, we had to move it over to university plaza.

And we've heard great stories about the daredevils and our local ozarks jubilee and things like that.

It's been great.

This is the first time we've put on a concert.

So we'll see how that goes.

>> tom: if you guys don't know about music, i don't know who will.

[laughter] >> tom: how can people get involved with music monday?

>> guest: just show up at university plaza the first monday.

Again, you can come and listen.

We've got a facebook.

So go out there music monday of the ozarks, and you can see who is going to be speaking the next time.

And then, on the facebook, this particular concert, we need volunteers.

So there's not a staff.

It's just a bunch of people who love music, and so if you want to help, we'll need some work on sunday.

>> tom: it's great because on the mondays, you get facts.

Everybody says rumor, oh, i heard.

This is from the horse's mouth kind of thing.

>> joy: yeah, talk about who shows up at music monday?

A lot of people who are interested in music.

But a lot of people who have been there, done that, who can talk the history of musicians that have come through this area.

>> there's so many to name.

And actually one of the things we do is we've been videoing all of them.

So we've lost some people recently.

Lou whitney, who they called the godfather of the springfield sound.

And we've got great video of lou before he passed away.

But we heard a great story about how the daredevils made it big and got their first record contract.

That had never been out there before.

John dillon shared that with us.

It's a great venue.

The one commonality is that we love music.

I'm not a musician, but i love music.

And that's why i wanted to help start this >> tom: all right.

Tell us about this concert coming up.

As you said, it's a first time endeavor.

>> guest: it is, yeah.

One of our great musicians in springfield is bobby lloyd hicks.

And i think lloyd is probably the best -- he is the best drummer in missouri and maybe rock and roll drummer in the country.

Lloyd said he's played with over 70 bands in his career.

He's playing over 50 years.

He's having health problems recently, respiratory issues, et cetera.

Like most musicians, they're artists and they're bringing joy and message and great art to us.

But they may not make a whole lot of money.

>> tom: and there aren't any benefits either.

>> guest: there are no benefits.

Both are just single artists on their own.

So this is a chance for people to come and we as a matter of fact had to cut off -- we're at almost 28 bands right now that are going to play.

>> tom: it's a super concert is what it is.

>> it really is >> joy: what are some of the bands.

>> guest: we've got members of the daredevils, randall and mood ring circus, that's been around the last couple of years.

The domino kings.

The garbanzos.

28 bands.

There will be many in there you like.

>> tom: this will be like our own little woodstock.

[laughter] >> joy: exactly!

>> tom: except the water will be cleaner.

[laughter] >> joy: that is coming up this sunday.

Okay.

Starting around 3:30.

Well, the doors open at 3:30.

The concert is at 4:00 at the historic fox theater.

What a great venue for that!

>> guest: it is.

That's part of the history museum complex.

We thought what a great place to have to tie that back to our legacy.

>> joy: to the history.

What does it cost?

>> $10.

>> joy: you can't