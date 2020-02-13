Youth Expo Center rebuild in Rusk County

Expo center took a hit during the memorial day tornado in 2015... however the rusk county community is currently in the process of rebuilding the center..

K-e-t-k's trent bennett met with the rusk county youth project show and he joins us live with the details.

Trent how's the re-build coming along?

Trent bennett: neal, it's coming along great.

In fact, from what i'm being told the new rusk county youth expo center will not only be new and improved..

But they are expanding onto it to accommodate the entire community ... jason davis i hate that it got hit by a tornado but in the longrun it's probably going to be a good thing for it.

The rusk county youth expo center has a long history of hosting many agriculture events for the youth of rusk county..

Jason davis the original building started construction in the late 1974 it's been around a long time.

It's done great things for this community.

In the year of 2015, the expo center took a step back when a majority of the building was destroyed when it was hit by a tornado..

However with the help of the rusk county community, the expo center is on its way to becoming new and improved... people in this community donated their hard earned money to build it and that's what makes it so great and for some, participating in agriculture is not just a hobby, it's a vital part of their life... bennie whitworth agriculture across the state of texas is very important it's the number one industry in the state as far as income and things and in rusk county we're really tied to our rural roots..

And at the end of the day--- all of the hard work that goes into re-building the expo center.

Is for the youth of the community ..

The ffa motto of learning to do doing to learn and learning to serve all comes into play with what these kids learn here at a live stock show will later show up as they begin to become community leaders..

Trent bennett: the construction of the expo center should be completed by the end of next month for the youth exposition show which takes place in march... reporting live, trent bennett, ketk news..

