MSU South Carolina Showdown

The mississippi state women's basketball team now stands at a perfect 20-0 after its victory over alabama last night.... the bulldogs continue to tack on the total for the best start in school history, and it will all be on the line monday... a date with number 5 south carolina in columbia is next on the schedule, and monday's game could ultimately decide who the sec regular season champion will be.

The gamecocks only have one blemish on their record, and are perfect in the s-e- c after defeating ole miss on thursday night.

Head coaches from both sides know how big a game this is, especially since this is the only regular season matchup between the two... "....for us, we're more about trying to go on the road, beat a top five team in the country and beat a team that was picked in front of us in the sec.

They were picked in front of us and so that's our challenge.

We've played in front of some pretty hostile places and responded pretty well, so i'm hoping we can draw from that.

I know this, i've been in that arena and it gets really loud and we're going to have to do a good job to try and manage that."

"it's a big game.

Obviously, thy know it's a big game and if we want to defend our regular season championship and control our own destiny, they're the team to do it.

They're the undefeated team, they're ranked higher than we are, and it's going to be a game in which the wills are going to be on the line.

We have to impose our will and we have to get a lot of people out in colonial life arena cheering us on."