Mark Martin to Be Inducted into Nascar Hall of Fame

It" (ignition na)"martin goes low to he inside, takes the ear lead!

He fends off e rookie who tries, but s outraced at every tu.

" we've seen nascar legend mark martin race everything f stock cars -- to lawnmowers.

January 20th,2017 -- will be a day the batesvil native will forget.

In less th hour, he'll be inducted into the nascar hall of fame.

Nick carboni caught up with mark before tonight's ceremony in charlotte, north carolina.

((???p