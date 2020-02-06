Global  

Item that was literally too hot to handle on its debut in this week's business beat with cynthia hill who joins us in studio (cynthia hill/kx news) researchers believe they have a lead on what exactly caused those samsung galaxy note 7's to malfunction.

And we take a look at a two new businesses in the west ready to make their mark.

We may be learning more about what caused some of samsung's galaxy note 7 smartphones to overheat and catch fire.

According to the wall street journal...an investigation found that some of the batteries were irregularly sized... and others had manufacturing problems... on monday samsung will outline the findings of an independent investigation.

Uber will pay 20 million dollars to settle claims that it over-stated how much money its drivers make.

And under-stated how much it really costs to buy or lease a car through the company.

The f-t-c will distribute that money to drivers impacted by uber's claims. last month sport clips made it's debut in the magic city..

Customers are mostly men but women can book a chair if they want.

Barbers offer haircuts 2.0 with wrapped towels and beard detailing..

They also offer mens hair products.

No appointments necessary, walk ins are more of the norm.

Every wall has big screens with the sports-lover in mind.

In bismarck's downtown..

Photo studio by arlien (arrleen) design is a new photographer studio that had it's grand opening today..

For the owner it started out as small interest in art but blossomed into a entreprenuerial adventure..

He's now been in business for three years focused on weddings.

With the new space looking to do more seniors..

His favorite part about being a photographer is reconnecting with old friends and making new ones.

The studio will officially open monday for bookings..

On the business beat, i'm cynthia hill.

(cynthia hill/kx news) if you have tip for business beat, shoot me an email at [email protected] live in the studio i'm cynthia hill..

(lauren



