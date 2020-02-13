Teacher of the Year Award

Benamazed and appreciated were emotions floating through dothan city schools this week-- ben on camas two teacher were named teacher of the year.one teacher-- amy beck-- a ninth grade teacher from dothan high school--the other -- charlotte dean hartley-- a second grade teacher from montana street magnet.these teachers were not only nominated among their peers-- but students-- and parents came together as well.

<<well it quite an honor this late in my career for people to think i still have it in the classroom after 26 years.

I still love my job and i'm still excited about what our school is doing.>><<i love all my students when i look at them they're not grades their people their students and for each one of them success is a different thing.>.

From all of us here at w-d-h-n we want to congratulate our two teachers and wish the the best of luck competiting