Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Teacher of the Year Award

Teacher of the Year Award

Video Credit: WDHN - Published < > Embed
Teacher of the Year AwardTeacher of the Year Award
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Teacher of the Year Award

Benamazed and appreciated were emotions floating through dothan city schools this week-- ben on camas two teacher were named teacher of the year.one teacher-- amy beck-- a ninth grade teacher from dothan high school--the other -- charlotte dean hartley-- a second grade teacher from montana street magnet.these teachers were not only nominated among their peers-- but students-- and parents came together as well.

&lt;&lt;well it quite an honor this late in my career for people to think i still have it in the classroom after 26 years.

I still love my job and i'm still excited about what our school is doing.>>&lt;&lt;i love all my students when i look at them they're not grades their people their students and for each one of them success is a different thing.>.

From all of us here at w-d-h-n we want to congratulate our two teachers and wish the the best of luck competiting




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yoongi_films

•matt•⁷ RT @doolsetbangtan: 💜 “On the last day of the academic year, my homeroom teacher gave an award certificate to everyone, and i received a ‘b… 1 minute ago

eduscrum

eduScrum RT @fresnounified: Meet Benjamin Akioyame, Excellence in Education award winner for High School Education of the Year 2020 #FresnoUnified #… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Teacher of the Year [Video]Bay Teacher of the Year

Bay Teacher of the Year

Credit: WMBBPublished

VIDEO: Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son, mother [Video]VIDEO: Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son, mother

A man accused of killing his former teacher and their child in New York has ties to the Lehigh Valley.

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PAPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.