Concern Rises over ADHD Bill

Concern Rises over ADHD BillA bill filed in the Mississippi House has some school professionals concerned.
- a bill filed in the mississippi- house has some school - professionals - concerned.- house bill 107 would require a- health care provider to get a - second opinion before - prescribing a-d-h-d medication- to a child.

- it would require the provider t- give parents counseling about - the potential side effects of - the medication.

- the part of the bill causing- some concern -- it would- prohibit public - school employees and public - school nurses from administerin- a-d-d - or a-d-h-d medications to any - student.-




