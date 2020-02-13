Clovis West Girls vs Troy Highlights

Global  

Video Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno - Published < > Embed
The nationally-ranked Clovis West girls basketball team got 14 points each from senior Bre'yanna Sanders and sophomore Madison Campbell, as they beat Troy out of Fullerton, 78-51, Saturday night.
Those golden eagle girls still ranked 5th nationally by u-s-a today... hosting troy out of fullerton... a d-one state semifinalist last year.

3rd quarter... eagles by 8... junior adriana maldonado with the pretty dish to arizona state signee bree sanders.

Then... senior danae marquez... a san jose state signee... hitting the three.

Still in the 3rd... marquez finding sophomore maddie campbell... who's already got scholarship offers from washington and arizona.

Clovis west pulls away... and wins it




