A march in Santa Cruz to protest Donald Trump's presidency

The women's march in washington made its way to santa cruz today.

Thousands joined in solidarity to send a bold message to the white house... and protest the rights of women...immigrants...people of color and many more.

march organizers say they only expected about 500 people to come outbut its being estimated that more than ten thousand people joined the march.

Nat-thousand gather in front of santa cruz city hallshowing strength in numbers as they took over downtown santa cruz."by engaging our community and engaging the public we will let our elected officials know that we're here, we're loud and we're not going to go away."- cynthia hawthorne, march coordinatorwith provocative pink hats and signsthis women's march is a scene depicted all over the world."people kind of waking up and going yes we have to, we have to be involved."- bill lipson, protesterprotestors we talked to say - everything from trumps sexual comments to attacks on women's reproductive rights has them angry and afraid."i've gotten a lot of help from planned parenthood so i think that whole defunding thing kind of scares me."- brooke barger, santa cruz, ca"it feels like we're going backwards and that's what scares me."- kelly dittoe, santa cruz, cathe same tune is being sung by 99 year old sophia diskanwho marched for women's equality when she was younger."i am afraid that under the government with trump in control that women will not get their rights."

Stand up: "protestors also say they're not just fighting for women's rights but equality for all."

"to acknowledge al the contributions that immigrants, particularly mexican immigrants have given to this country."-yolanda henry, protestowhile many protestors may not want this to be the endthey say they're not quite sure what the next step is."there's not gonig to be a lot more women in the government because of this people are going to start taking action and the white male privilege is going to be going away."-jody royee, carmel valleyááámayaááá santa cruz police say there were no incidents of violence or vandalism from the crowd.

