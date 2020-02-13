Palisade Basketball Hosts Double-Header vs. Steamboat Spring 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KREX - Published Palisade Basketball Hosts Double-Header vs. Steamboat Springs Palisade Basketball Hosts Double-Header vs. Steamboat Springs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Palisade Basketball Hosts Double-Header vs. Steamboat Spring By a final of 80 to 75. This afternoon at palside high school, the boys and girls teams hosted the steamboat springs sailors...we'll start with the boys... the sailors got off to a fast start and didn't let up... ethan riniker with a nice dish to jacob taulman for the early bucket... riniker again, this time for three... great defense turns into a fast break for the bulldogs, max noland to daniel mclean for the layup...king mckenyon misses a three for the sailors but mac riniker is there to clean up the board...a great pass here from ethan riniker to mac riniker...the bulldogs kept pushing... tanner hall drives to the bucket and completes the and one...the bulldogs would lose this one before the boys game... palisades' girls team looked to recover from last night's loss... the bulldogs were ready to play... gracey highman has the ball down low but finds jessica bellmire for the jumper... later in the second christa brown on the fast break and puts the lefty layup up and in...another nice pass, jace- a-feen hokanson to anita ramos... bulldogs up 34 to 5... palisade fast breaks again, this time its emma haas... the bulldogs continue to score, anita ramos hits christa brown for the lay-in... and one more fast





