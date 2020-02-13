Auburn Boys Defeat Jefferson

Global  

Auburn Boys Defeat JeffersonThe Knights beat the J-Hawks 66-48
Place to be for hoops on this beautiful saturday.

Four rockford high schools played on college hardwood for another edition of rumble in the rock we begin on the boys side... auburn and jefferson clashed at r-v-c 1.

J-hawks in transition... de'lano newble gets the lay-up and the foul 2.

Auburn answering back... terry ford knocks down the transition three in stride 3.

Jefferson's quillon dixon... driving left... absorbs the contact..

Hoop and the harm from dixon 4.

Then it's jamus neal... pulling back then taking it to the rack... and-1 ref the knights prevail 66-48




