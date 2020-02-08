Illini lose to Michigan

((craig))you've heard it here all year -- illinois has not been good on the road all season...in their 3 big ten road games -- they are losing by an average of 21 point 3 points per game...needless to say they've lost all 3..a chance to buck the trend this afternoon...visting a hungry michigan team -- looking for revenge...illinois beat michigan here in champaign only 10 days ago...--14-10 michigan dj wilson -- 17-10 duncan robinson from 3--- wilson dunk again 21-13 michigan--- mike thorne jr and-one 22-17 michigan--- zak irvin from 3 to give wolverines first double-digit lead of night--- to second half irvin off steal ... throws it up and it's 40-26-- derrick walton jr fouled on the layup.

Score now 42-26 michigan-- wilson with not 1 but 2 rebounds and basket to make it 45-26 illinois loses on the road -- once again -- this time 66- 57...final score does not indicate how the game actually went...michingan was in control the entire second half...malcolm hill leads the way with 16 points -- no one else in double figures... here's wcia 3's annice mcewan with a recap from ann arbor... revenge of the wolverines isn't the title to any star wars episodes but given tonight's theme, it seems fitting.

In what could have been the illini's first big ten road win, illinois was trounced by a michigan team it had just beaten by 16-points a little over a week ago.te'jon lucas:"in order to be good in this league we gotta be able to win on the road.

In order to do what we want to do, we gotta win on the road.

So, we gotta find answers."today's 9-point was about as ugly as it could get for illinois.

Similar to their trip to maryland, the illini committed a season-high 17 turnovers.

John groce:"seventeen turnovers.

I've been blessed and fortunate to do it for a long time and when you play on the road, not just here but any place, and you turn it over 17 times, you're going to be in trouble."malcolm hill: "we had so many turnovers and they capitalized on most of them that they got."the other problem area?

The arc.

The illini did could not get a single three in the first half while allowing michigan to shoot 36-percent from deep.

Perhaps the wolverines were driven by a comment made earlier this week by maverick morgan.maverick morgan:"you know, if they had an epiphany off of a press conference comment, that's more power to them.

But they did point that out.

I think we would have pointed that out as well, and they played a lot better tonight."the illini still waiting on some type of force to awaken before they host iowa at home on wednesday.

For now ... reporting at the crisler center ... annice mcewan ...