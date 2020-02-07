Spurs vs. Cavs Spurs and cavs first half..off the kevin love missed three the long outlet to kawhi leonard for the dunk... and you have to have a lebron highlight so here he is in transition for the easy layup... but this is why you watch the spurs..ball movement from mills to aldridge behind the back to green and knocks down the three..beautiful... back and forth all half..here irving with the steal over to triston thompson for the two handed dunk... spurs with the win over the cavs118 to115 without pau gasol or tony parker..but kawhi leonard with a career high 41 points... down two starters and still beating the top teams..expect nothing less



