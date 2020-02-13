Central New Yorkers join nationwide marches for women

Tammy: central new yorkers were part of those marches.

The syracuse peace council and women ties organized trips to washington d-c this weekend.

And casey jabbour is also there tonight.

She grew up in baldwinsville and now works in new york city.

New at 11 -- casey told us there were so many people marching - it was hard to get around, but she has no regrets.

This is the first time she's ever joined a protest and now - she feels inspired to get more involved.

Casey jabbour, cny native marching in d.c.: "i just hope this momentum keeps going.

Like this is the first step and i hope this invigorated enough people that we keep it going and we really just keep pushing back on anything that we don't think is fair or just or right."

Tammy: closer to home, a couple of thousand people came together for a show of solidarity in syracuse.

Several groups hosting this event at the federal building for people who couldn't travel out of town, but still wanted to protest the changes their expecting under the trump administration.