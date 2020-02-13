Online Studying

Leaders want to make sure students stay productive when school is canceled.

News 12's robyn estabrook has the details.

Inside the avondale youth and family development center, kids are staying busy on their day off from school.

They are playing basketball in the gym or doing various activities in the library.

When school is cancelled, they open up earlier.

Armand wine/ recreation specialist "it is super important for kids to have a place to come and relax and have a good time.

That is what we love here."

Administrators with hamilton county schools want to make sure students stay productive when they don't have class.

They post lessons students can access online.

Neelie parker/ chief of schools "when an athlete wants to be really great they continue to practice and they put the extra time in to their practice so that they can be exceptional.

Why not offer an opportunity to put in extra practice for learning?"

The site has options for each grade level.

There are different topics including a fine arts, science and social studies section.

"what we've tried to do is make it accessible through providing the link to an article, if a student has the book at home, all of the things a student would need to engage in that practice, all you have to do is click the button and you are there."

Students can get as much as they want out of the site.

"nothing that we've put out there is too excessive."

Back at the center, they also want to make sure students don't fall behind with an academic coach on hand.

"what they do is they help kids with their homework, if they need tutoring.

They are struggling with a subject.

That will help them out."

In chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now