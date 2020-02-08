Global  

Jazz lose to Thunder, 97-95

Video Credit: KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City
Jazz 6-game winning streak ends
Jazz lose to Thunder, 97-95

The division leading utah jazz played a big game tonight... hosting 2nd place oklahoma city... the jazz were going for their 7th straight win...okc trying to show they still are the team to beat in the northwest div... jerry sloan and john stockton in the house to watch this one... and to see russell westbrook...the triple double machine... the jazz attacking...the lob to gobert... he gets the dunk and gets fouled... westbrook had a big first half... he scored 22 pts before halftime... gobert... with the assist...feeds favors for the dunk... westbrook...going for a big dunk...but he's denied...here come the jazz...gordon hayward with the spin... utah down 3 at the break... 2nd half... jazz...down 3... they inbound it to hayward...and g money is money... ties the game at 95... but that left just over 10 secs for the thunder... and russell westbrook pulls up...and hits the jumper...38...10...1 0....thunder up 2... the jazz had a chance...alec burks at the buzzer...just bounces off the rim... the jazz lose it...97-95...snaps their 6 game winning streak... :00-:06 :29-:34 snyder: "probably our best offensive player over the course of the game.

Good look from three turning to his right shoulder, it just didnt go in.

He made a lot of other ones though.

It's always easy to look at a play our two right?

Westbrook made a great shot.

He showed who he is.

It was a tough game and sometimes it comes down to make or miss.

Thye made and we missed."

Gobert: "yeah when he' coming full speed i'd rather have him take a long two than



