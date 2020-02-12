Thousand dollars cash only.... members with the grand junction lions club are granting 150- thousand dollars to a number of organizations within our community.

This year, 18 organizations were chosen -- 10 with ties to school district 51, with those ten receiving more than 56 -thousand dollars combined ... 54 thousand dollars will go to the "las colonias ampitheathre and park"... 10 thousand dollars was granted to the kids aid backpack program... harmony acres equestrian center is receiving 75- hundred dollars... both "rocky mountain lions eye bank" and clifton food bank are awarded 5 thousand dollars... 4-thousand dollars goes to both strive and gj fire soccer, and the western slope center for children is granted almost 3 thousand dollars... for a grand total of 150- thousand dollars being dispersed.

All of this money is raised through the sale of the grand junction lion's club raffle, and over the last 9 years the organization has put nearly 1