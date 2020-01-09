Athlete of the Week: Paradize Jackson, Burkburnett Lady Bull

Global  

Athlete of the Week: Paradize Jackson, Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs - January 23, 2017
Bulldogs improved to 18-3 last week with a pair of district wins.......leading the way for burkburnett.....our athlete of the week.

Congratulations to paradize jackson......paradize is the definition of consistency for the lady 'dogs......last week she scored 38 points, dished out 8 assists, pulled down 6 rebounds and recorded 6 steals......she also hit five 3-pointers......burkburnett is 4-0 after the first round of district play......and paradize jackson is our athlete of the week......she will appear on the digital billboard on lawrence road throughout the




