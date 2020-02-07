march for life prayer services

Global  

Altoona johnstown diocese will hold prayer service on the eve of the the march of life friday in washington d.c.

The annual march protests legalized abortion on demand.

Bishop bartchak will preside at the service on thursday at 7 p-m at the cathedral of the blessed sacrament in altoona.

The service will include evening prayer, eucharistic adoration and a message from the bishop.

