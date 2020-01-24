TNF: Divorce Advice

>>> welcome back.

We are talking about a subject that is very sensitive and one that people are talking about, that is that january is actually sometimes called divorce month.

So talk to us about why that is and the stuff that people need the steps that people need to take for that.

>> that is called the divorce month because the numbers of filings for divorce go up in the first quarter.

We start with january.

What's happened are folks have put off filing for divorce because of the holidays, because of thanksgiving, november, christmas in december so they start filing in january, february, march.

Those days, those months are common because people get their tax returns, they have money from either that or from bonuses from december and they get debt that they kurd over if holiday -- that occurred over the toll days.

-- from the holidays.

Then the debt pushes them over the edge.

Then it's a new year.

Newee year's resolution.

People think i will start off the new year making changes that obviously they have been thinking about for some period of time.

>> talk to us about the most common questions you have from some of your clients.

>> probably what the process is.

You can't get divorced for 60 days once you file.

You file and you have to wait 60 days and a lot of times during those 60 days you need temporary orders.

There a are different things that you have to take in to consideration whether there's property that needed to be divided, the children, child support or health insurance.

Things of those nature that need to be addressed up front.

>> absolutely.

And talk to us, this something that as we mentioned a sensitive subject.

Not many people want to talk about it so it does happen.

What do you think what it is like getting in and talking to someone and the steps in doing that.

>> probably just calling them or asking them to set up an appointment.

A lot of attorneys have free consultations.

Some will talk free on the phone.

Others will require to call in free at the office.

Some will probably the first step that you need to take to finding out more about the process.

>> and if someone is interested in maybe needs some of that information or that guidance and looking to get ahold of you, how can you do that?

>> our office is located in the plains capitol bank building.

We have a web-site, lots of attorneys do, we are still in the phone book that not many people use the phone book.

You can search us on the internet and we'll pop up.

>> thank you for being with us.

>> you're welcome.