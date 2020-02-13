High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian soars past Snider 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian soars past Snider High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian soars past Snider 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian soars past Snider Tonight... final stop tonight comes at blackhawk... 2a number two blackhawk hosting snider... both teams trading tough buckets to start... marcus davidson... pump fake in to the tough jumper for two of his team high 23...other end... dillon duff... fader from 15... he had a game high 30... panthers take a two point lead...but this one all blackhawk tonight... caleb furst... curve's the word... spin's the verb... he had 16... then... zane burke steps in to the three ball.... he added 21 on the night...blackhawk cruises to the 76-58





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources High School Boys Basketball: Pass Christian vs. St. Stanislaus In the Region 8 Class 4A District Tournament, Pass Christian has the luxury of having both its boys and girls teams as the top seed. Credit: WXXVPublished 30 minutes ago High School Girls Basketball: Pass Christian vs. Vancleave Pass Christian Lady Pirates taking on Vancleave Lady Bulldogs today. Credit: WXXVPublished 30 minutes ago