High School Girls Basketball: D'Iberville vs. Biloxi

High School Girls Basketball: D’Iberville vs. Biloxi

High School Girls Basketball: D’Iberville vs. Biloxi

In the early girls game, two-seed D’Iberville going up against three-seed Biloxi and these two split the regular season so another good one here.
High School Girls Basketball: D’Iberville vs. Biloxi

The final score, - of 41-34.

in the early girls game... 2-seed d'iberville going up against 3-seed biloxi... and these two split the regular season... so another good one here.

we pick it up late fourth... lady warriors up 31-28... big red needs a big basket... but a costly turnover, by the lady indians.. amiliyan gines all alone, on the break-away... and she keeps it air conditioner cool, under pressure... now a two possession game, with d'iberville leading 33-28... and believe it or not... that would be the last field goal, of the entire game. biloxi would get some looks... but as you can see... none of them would drop... lady warriors make their free throws in the end... and with that miss... and that rebound... they get to dribble out the clock, for the huge win.

d'iberville is moving on to face st.

Martin, in the finals... on the strength of a hard-fought 35-28




High School Boys Basketball: Pass Christian vs. St. Stanislaus [Video]High School Boys Basketball: Pass Christian vs. St. Stanislaus

In the Region 8 Class 4A District Tournament, Pass Christian has the luxury of having both its boys and girls teams as the top seed.

Credit: WXXVPublished

High School Girls Basketball: Pass Christian vs. Vancleave [Video]High School Girls Basketball: Pass Christian vs. Vancleave

Pass Christian Lady Pirates taking on Vancleave Lady Bulldogs today.

Credit: WXXVPublished

