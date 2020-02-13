Global  

Shops Get Ready for Valentines Day: Traditional Gifts

In middlebury.

Hey sara!sara hey megan and amanda.... yeah i've got a bit of a sweet tooth... and am looking for gifts for my valentine - although i don't have one... i'm here at middlebury sweets... a chocolate and candy shop in middlebury vermont, owned by blanca jenne and her family.

They're getting ready for a busy season with valentines day around the corner.

It'll be all hands on deck for the jenne's as their kids help to stuff some of the chocolate heart boxes.

Something... unique though... about their shop --- they sell chocolate moose poop and chocolate bugs!

Blanca, what do you think it means if someone gets those kinds of gifts for their family?

How often do your kids help out with stuffing boxes?

Is this the busiest time of year for you or is another holiday busier?

Be sure to head to our website... that's my champlain valley dot com.

Reporting in middlebury, vermont... sara mccloskey.... megan and amanda... back to you!

Amandahere's our weather forecast today.

I'll have more on your complete and seven day




